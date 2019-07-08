J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Its Position in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by $1.89 Million as Valuation Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group Maintains Position in Hci Group (HCI)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 3.30 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Hci Group Inc (HCI) by 3676.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 23,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,059 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Hci Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 54,148 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 11/04/2018 – HCI Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ HCI Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCI); 20/04/2018 – Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) to Treat Adolescents (13 to 17 years of age) with Bipolar Depression; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – HCI GROUP 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $53.5M; 12/03/2018 – HCI Group Sets 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Record Date; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR

More notable recent HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HCI Group Appoints Karin Coleman to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HCI Group Subsidiary Homeowners Choice Approved to Write Flood Insurance in Maryland – GlobeNewswire” published on August 17, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “HCI Group Launches InsurTech Platform for Homeowners’ Insurance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There’s A Hurricane Coming For Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCI Group declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 44,634 shares to 642,331 shares, valued at $24.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 54,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,146 shares, and cut its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 12,778 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 10,706 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 14,793 shares. Natl Asset Management has 0.08% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 109,513 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 50,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.22% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 4.70M shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 229,562 were reported by Aperio Group Llc. Renaissance Lc invested in 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Investments Ltd holds 813 shares. Bowen Hanes & reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broad profit gains at International Paper – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Investors: International Paper Is Boring And Beautiful – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Toll Brothers National Sales Event Is the Moment to Get More – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Still A Good Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Put) by 431,500 shares to 790,000 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ERI) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).