J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Its Holding in Eagle Materials (Call) (EXP) as Valuation Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Samlyn Capital Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (EXP) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 898,803 shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 61.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 126,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,712 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, down from 204,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 162,500 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 710,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,953 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Materials +6% after Sachem fund reports 8.9% active stake – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Mutual Funds & ETFs – Wall Street Journal” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Conoco, Internap, Micron, Steelcase, Vulcan Materials, Wipro and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,270 were reported by Blair William Communications Il. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). First Hawaiian State Bank owns 128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 149,950 shares. Weitz Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 78,500 shares. Prudential Pcl owns 127,767 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Empyrean Capital Prtn LP invested in 0.39% or 100,480 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,552 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 61,534 shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 133,140 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 34,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Hourglass Capital Ltd owns 0.84% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 34,223 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 510,454 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 8,770 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Adient Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors Incorporated reported 63,206 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hap Trading Llc invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 551,921 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ima Wealth Incorporated invested 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 22,857 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,350 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 11,366 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 459,255 shares to 587,900 shares, valued at $138.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 348,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).