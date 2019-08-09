J Goldman & Company LP Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Lowered by $2.92 Million; Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.09M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 59,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 144,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 203,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 599,424 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Co Lc reported 5,367 shares stake. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il accumulated 50,210 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Geode Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 3.34M shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). United Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,170 shares. Accredited Investors Inc has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,661 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Co Pa has 3,435 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 2,853 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). M&T Comml Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 85,031 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 2,667 shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,833 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.42 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Best Way to Play Small Caps – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two’s Strong Performance Drives the Stock Higher – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “An IPO Play on Canadian Cannabis Legalization – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs For The S&P 500 And Nasdaq Remain Below Third-Quarter Targets – Forbes” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.97M are owned by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc invested in 99,528 shares. Axa holds 127,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 211,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 130,343 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Ftb Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 69,909 are held by Citigroup. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 6,301 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership has 144,024 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Stevens First Principles Advisors reported 30 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Invesco Ltd holds 130,579 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 60,000 shares to 247,500 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Put).