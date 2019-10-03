J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Position in Navistar Intl New (Call) (NAV) by $13.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NAV) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 404,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 369,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 773,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 387,491 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Feature Clean, Electric Drivetrain At Advanced Clean Transportation Expo; 19/04/2018 – Raymond T. Miller Appointed to Navistar Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/03/2018 – Navistar 1Q Loss $73M; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR EXTENDS CEO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT TO APRIL 2019; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF SAYS WANT TO ACHIEVE CAPITAL MARKET READINESS WITHIN 12 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Truck maker Navistar’s revenue rises nearly 15 pct

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 137.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 31,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 956,913 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Co; 18/05/2018 – The Pot’s Half Full At Campbell Soup — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6,125 shares to 400 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings.

