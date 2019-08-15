J Goldman & Company LP Has Boosted By $4.30 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake; Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 12 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold their holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.90 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 318.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 47,818 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 62,818 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 81,623 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 41,153 shares to 32,925 valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) stake by 516,500 shares and now owns 227,500 shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par has invested 3.61% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 8,330 shares. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4.09% or 147,622 shares. 9,500 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Loomis Sayles & Co LP accumulated 265,124 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 118,193 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 1,031 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oakworth reported 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 261,864 are held by London Of Virginia. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity. The insider Lloyd Karole bought 1,000 shares worth $85,219.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 23,227 shares traded. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $211.20 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund for 114,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 531,325 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in the company for 61,053 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,952 shares.