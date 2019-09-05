J Goldman & Company LP Raised Flws/1 (FLWS) Stake By $6.15 Million; Moody's (MCO) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Flws/1 (FLWS) stake by 130.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 341,551 shares as Flws/1 (FLWS)’s stock declined 5.73%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 604,051 shares with $11.01M value, up from 262,500 last quarter. Flws/1 now has $934.86M valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 87,538 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -8.16% below currents $220.37 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. PiperJaffray maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP has 76,495 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 30,740 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 327,378 shares. Bessemer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 74,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 14,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Corporation invested in 182,375 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 29,900 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 235 shares or 0% of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 13,500 shares. International Group holds 16,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 894 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Markets reported 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 190,000 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 23,096 shares to 26,904 valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mosaic Acquisition Corp stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 315,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.12% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $220.37. About 311,749 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Turkish Bond Yields Rise on Moody’s Downgrade — Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Csail 2016-C6; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Morsco’s Ratings Under Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFRICAN FREE TRADE DEAL COULD IMPROVE REGION’S CREDIT PROFILES, BUT OBSTACLES WILL LIMIT BENEFITS; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DECISION TO AFFIRM THE BA2 RATINGS ON BRAZIL REFLECTS CREDIT STRENGTHS THAT OFFSET WEAK FISCAL METRICS COMPARED TO SIMILARLY RATED PEERS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s cuts credit rating of AMP’s life insurance arm; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Remington’s Pdr To D-PD On Chapter 11 Filing; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trust & Custody Services Bank’s A1 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Hybrid Notes To Be Issued By Enel S.P.A.; Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1 Billion Of Rmbs Affected By Wamu Settlement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Communications reported 200 shares stake. Greenleaf holds 1,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 112,282 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 4,445 shares. 28,247 are held by M&T Bancorp. Addenda Capital reported 0.14% stake. Old Retail Bank In invested in 0.02% or 2,100 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amp Cap has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Central National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Financial Bank Of The West holds 2,413 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.06% or 14,138 shares. Geode Ltd Liability stated it has 2.57M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,870 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 26,164 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

