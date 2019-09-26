J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Navistar Intl New (Call) (NAV) Holding; Marriott International – Class A (MAR) Shorts Decreased By 7.45%

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NAV) stake by 52.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 404,400 shares as Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NAV)’s stock declined 5.30%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 369,100 shares with $12.72 million value, down from 773,500 last quarter. Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) now has $2.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 148,919 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 15/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS CHIEF ‘VERY SATISFIED’ WITH NAVISTAR DEVELOPMENT; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SALES AND REVENUES $1.91 BLN VS $1.66 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Navistar 1Q Loss $73M; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: ALLIANCE W/ VW DEMONSTRATING `STRONG PROGRESS’; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR SPOKESWOMAN LYNDI MCMILLAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018

Marriott International – Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) had a decrease of 7.45% in short interest. MAR’s SI was 8.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.45% from 8.79M shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 5 days are for Marriott International – Class A (NASDAQ:MAR)’s short sellers to cover MAR’s short positions. The SI to Marriott International – Class A’s float is 2.87%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.43M shares traded or 43.54% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) stake by 193,500 shares to 462,600 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 2,890 shares and now owns 149,200 shares. Farfetch Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q2 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 185,349 were reported by Westpac Bk Corporation. Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.81% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar International Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NAV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2600 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 3.79% above currents $27.7 stock price. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 5. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2600 target in Friday, September 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11.

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Navistar Will Build Industry 4.0-Ready Truck Plant – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Borderlands: San Antonio Scores $1 Billion In New Projects; US Cuts Deal Averting 25% Tariff On Mexican Tomatoes – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3D Printing Evolves From Fad To Standard Process In Truck Making – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 20,347 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Peapack Gladstone holds 3,363 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Asset Management One Communications Limited has 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 140,842 were accumulated by Windward Capital Mgmt Company Ca. Bridges Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 2,723 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,307 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 1,767 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,644 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.07 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 29.35 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Share Price Has Gained 79% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marriott Vacations updates on Hurricane Dorian impact – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chinese trespasser at Mar-a-Lago worried staff by filming, Florida jury hears – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Using Machine Intelligence to Combat Market Abuse – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.