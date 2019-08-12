J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Holding by $11.82 Million; Market Value Rose; Trust Asset Management Raised Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 80.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 1.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 24,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 97.45M shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas Yale Capital accumulated 265,196 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Syntal Capital Prtn Lc reported 31,348 shares. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 0.79% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fca Tx has 0.55% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Acg Wealth stated it has 14,214 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Com has invested 0.8% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Chickasaw Capital Lc invested in 13.61M shares or 9.43% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 37,751 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Co owns 1,091 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com accumulated 155,730 shares. Bruni J V And Communications Communications has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Santa Barbara Asset Limited Company owns 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.13 million shares. Auxier Asset reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 68,476 are owned by Roundview Cap Limited Co. Alta Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 472,708 shares. Coastline Trust holds 43,015 shares. Moreover, Tig Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cannell Peter B And accumulated 427,150 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mgmt accumulated 62,046 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Notis invested in 0.76% or 14,170 shares. 8.54 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Duncker Streett Company holds 22,181 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 732,955 shares to 864,455 shares, valued at $95.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Inc.