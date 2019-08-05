J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Its Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) Holding by $6.93 Million; Market Valuation Rose; O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shares Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 30,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 44,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $361.83. About 428,701 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 168.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 203,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65,780 shares to 9,220 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $372.96M for 18.85 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $35.51 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock. $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. 50,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 202,923 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).