J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Its Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) Position by $1.89 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.10 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 23,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 213,024 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 236,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 1.39 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 131,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 1.67 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 11,832 shares to 182,037 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 46,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 114,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).