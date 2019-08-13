J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Eldorado Resorts (Call) (ERI) Position by $837,200; Litespeed Management Has Lifted Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (ERI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 330,323 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 479,701 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 442,249 shares to 492,249 shares, valued at $35.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 31,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 10.45 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 222,583 were reported by Citadel Advisors. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 409,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 20 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). First Mercantile Trust reported 12,523 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Co reported 9,068 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability holds 0% or 128,562 shares. Shellback Lp holds 2.16% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 389,763 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,787 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.05 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 5,937 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,478 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited has 0.09% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Camelot Portfolios stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Whitebox Advisors Limited Co has 1.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 639,133 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.31% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 980 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 870 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0.2% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fil Limited holds 1.77 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 31,736 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of stock.