J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stake By $17.65 Million; Last Week National Grid plc (LON:NG) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering National Grid PLC (LON:NG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Grid PLC has GBX 960 highest and GBX 840 lowest target. GBX 919.75’s average target is 10.56% above currents GBX 831.9 stock price. National Grid PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained National Grid plc (LON:NG) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 840 target. The stock of National Grid plc (LON:NG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 23. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 899 target in Friday, April 5 report. See National Grid plc (LON:NG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 840.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 930.00 Initiates Starts

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 960.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) stake by 85.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 48,098 shares as Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 8,000 shares with $2.94M value, down from 56,098 last quarter. Netflix Inc (Call) now has $126.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $288.86. About 4.91 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year

The stock increased 0.70% or GBX 5.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 831.9. About 14.36 million shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. National Grid plc (LON:NG) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of 29.30 billion GBP. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 18.69 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

More notable recent National Grid plc (LON:NG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can you count on National Grid’s dividend payment? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about National Grid plc (LON:NG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid National Grid’s (LON:NG.) 22% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 43.78% above currents $288.86 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, August 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $45100 target.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 420,708 shares. Guardian Lp accumulated 1,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 13,387 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Srs Mngmt Llc holds 27.77% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3.53 million shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 15,281 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 573,222 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nomura Asset owns 237,941 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 191,328 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 3.17 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dragoneer Ltd Liability Corp holds 67,605 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Company reported 0.38% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. 25 are held by Qci Asset Incorporated New York.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of NFLXâ€™s Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Poised for a Third-Quarter Rebound – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roku Looks a Lot Like Netflix Circa 2012 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Netflix, Disney, Amazon and AT&T – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.