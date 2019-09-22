J Goldman & Company LP Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position By $10.06 Million; Kbr (KBR) Shorts Up By 5.28%

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 831.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 83,136 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 93,136 shares with $11.29M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) had an increase of 5.28% in short interest. KBR’s SI was 4.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.28% from 4.65 million shares previously. With 1.25M avg volume, 4 days are for Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR)’s short sellers to cover KBR’s short positions. The SI to Kbr Inc’s float is 3.52%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 1.23 million shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES IN AND OUTSIDE OF U.S; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45; 09/03/2018 KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – KBR GETS COMBAT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM CONTRACT FOR UK MOD

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 34.95% above currents $111.68 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 6. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) stake by 68,619 shares to 132,458 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 366,500 shares and now owns 48,500 shares. Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 20,178 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 387,087 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 90,814 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Commerce owns 750 shares. 401,208 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc. Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 2,460 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 202,439 are owned by Scout. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 7,815 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Geode Limited Liability Company invested in 2.48M shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 118,413 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Victory Mgmt invested in 1.49M shares. 113 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 33,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 81,939 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,418 shares. 291,088 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.02% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 23 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 513,712 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.