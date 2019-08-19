J Goldman & Company LP Raised Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $2.06 Million as Stock Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Mylan N V (MYL)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 26,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 77,272 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 51,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 2.29M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Chicago Aviation security officer fired over passenger dragging sues city, United Airlines; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 61,977 MLN VS 59,808 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 23/05/2018 – UAL ADJUSTING HAWAII CAPACITY ON SOFTNESS IN LEISURE MARKET; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS 2018 EPS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL CHARGES AND MARK-TO-MARKET ADJUSTMENTS, TO BE $7.00 TO $8.50; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 5.97 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 075635 Company: MYLAN; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Oncology Portfolio With Launch of Generic Mutamycin Injection; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts

