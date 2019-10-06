J Goldman & Company LP Lowered Criteo S A (Call) (CRTO) Stake By $6.97 Million; HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (HAIIF) Shorts Decreased By 0.34%

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Criteo S A (Call) (CRTO) stake by 32.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 410,000 shares as Criteo S A (Call) (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 850,000 shares with $14.63M value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Criteo S A (Call) now has $1.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 361,585 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:

HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) had a decrease of 0.34% in short interest. HAIIF’s SI was 295,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.34% from 296,000 shares previously. It closed at $2.1328 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, makes, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers injection molding machines under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,820 shares to 2,420 valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wright Med Group N V stake by 129,252 shares and now owns 317,627 shares. General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.71 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 711,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 14,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp accumulated 737 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 14,560 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 96,872 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 7,295 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 84,041 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 139,394 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 143,579 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 111,288 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 40,947 shares in its portfolio.