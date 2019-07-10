J Goldman & Company LP Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stake by $31.47 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Rose While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased by $421.48 Million Its Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 43.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545.55 million, down from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 483,016 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 215.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 283,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 415,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08M, up from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Is Saying All the Right Things About the Hulu-Disney+ Relationship – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMD, SQ, DIS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 106,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 96,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,957 shares, and cut its stake in Polarityte Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 1,975 shares to 3,104 shares, valued at $96.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 598,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX).

