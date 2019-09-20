J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Knowles (KN) as Valuation Rose; Glazer Capital Has Raised Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $921,263

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 331,504 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 165,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 61,272 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 226,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 780,207 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 103,360 shares to 247,513 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 390,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,945 shares, and cut its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Quad to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Group Incorporated stated it has 19,761 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,000 shares. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 53,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 492,605 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 606,290 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc owns 64,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 852,351 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 53,927 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 100,500 shares. State Street reported 844,439 shares.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 21,390 shares to 578,397 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 129,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp.