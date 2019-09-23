J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Stake; Geron (GERN) Sentiment Is 1.15

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 38 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 33 sold and trimmed equity positions in Geron Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 57.77 million shares, down from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Geron Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 99.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.25M shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 11,214 shares with $193,000 value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 394,642 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (NYSE:WSM) stake by 82,614 shares to 225,000 valued at $14.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 54,266 shares and now owns 196,652 shares. Zillow Group Inc (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.22M shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 655,720 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 33,855 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 400,004 shares. Atria Investments Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Clean Yield Group has 100 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Shine Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 159,731 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 182,915 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 46,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo announces MoPub conversion rate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Criteo evaluated by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo SA: Investors Have Misunderstood Regulations On Ad-Retargeting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $267.56 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 366.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Geron Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GERN) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Geron’s (GERN) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Geron Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GERN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Geron (GERN) Up 27.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 06, 2019.