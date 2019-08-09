J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Eldorado Resorts (Put) (ERI) Stake; CONMED (CNMD) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNMD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. See CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) latest ratings:

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI) stake by 333.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 116,600 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 151,600 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 860,766 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 20. Nomura maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $42 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Macquarie Research maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ERI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nomura calls Eldorado asset sale a start – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars integration looms large over Eldorado earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Falcon Point Cap Lc invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 17,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.45% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 11,709 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 47,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 7,367 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 727,033 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 7,700 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 50,970 are held by Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.1% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stake by 30,039 shares to 170,289 valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Put) stake by 431,500 shares and now owns 790,000 shares. Mosaic Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.78. About 207,839 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 97.91 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.