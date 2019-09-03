J Goldman & Company LP Holding in Tripadvisor (Put) (TRIP) Raised by $567,018; Community Bank Decreased Its Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $441,048 as Stock Price Rose

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 2.04 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) (TRIP) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 11,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 88,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 1.15M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Insurance Tx holds 0.13% or 16,962 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.46 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 4.89 million shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 4,667 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset. Carroll Inc accumulated 9,539 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A reported 28,910 shares. 1.61M are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 11,274 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Victory Mgmt has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 109,394 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.27% or 653,575 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And owns 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,279 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mo Tbill Etf by 6,360 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ERI) by 18,200 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 30,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,289 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

