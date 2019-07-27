J Goldman & Company LP Stake In Eldorado Resorts (Put) (ERI) Was Has Increased; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised by $758,520 Its Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI) by 333.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 116,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 978,107 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 169,731 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Art Advsrs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,598 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 112,778 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 168,219 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 11,459 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.76% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 746,498 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,691 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Co reported 13,916 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs holds 0% or 12,537 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.72 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 24 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd reported 56,771 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 10.45 million shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 516,500 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,529 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 175,433 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $98.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,694 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 87,976 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon-based Tygh Capital Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.45% or 135,000 shares. New York-based National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 265,124 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hbk LP reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Capital Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,111 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 16,144 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Group Inc holds 0.01% or 165,768 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 76,200 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt.