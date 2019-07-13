J Goldman & Company LP Decreased By $1.05 Million Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding; Chilton Capital Management Has Increased By $583,477 Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Genpact Limited (G) stake by 14.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 30,039 shares as Genpact Limited (G)’s stock rose 11.68%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 170,289 shares with $5.99M value, down from 200,328 last quarter. Genpact Limited now has $7.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 430,846 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 11,009 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 198,505 shares with $10.56M value, up from 187,496 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $68.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 27,500 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc reported 0.07% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% or 2.71 million shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 133 shares. 5,214 are held by Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio reported 0.17% stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 15,300 shares. Fort LP holds 44,418 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 3.52 million shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust reported 24,520 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.6% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 99,805 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Indiana-based fund reported 262,424 shares. Camarda Financial Lc holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.46% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,150 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 16,598 shares to 41,416 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 25,418 shares and now owns 182,843 shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by CFRA given on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp stake by 367,105 shares to 452,038 valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 329,109 shares and now owns 545,025 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 15. Bank of America upgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Mgmt LP stated it has 1.88% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). J Goldman And Commerce LP owns 170,289 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.26% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Fifth Third Bank stated it has 4,630 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 12,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 385 shares. Old Savings Bank In holds 35,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stifel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 39,100 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 3.17 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Private Trust Na reported 16,255 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 74,011 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 176,884 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.