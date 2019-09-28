J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Its Stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by $21.23 Million as Market Value Declined; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Upped Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $3.23 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 11,214 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193,000, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 339,433 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 19,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.35M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

