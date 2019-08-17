J Goldman & Company LP Cut Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $2.56 Million; Valuation Declined

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 114,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 314,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Qiwi Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 372,887 shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 7.26 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Down 10%-0%; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-QIWI PLC – REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: 2018 Total Net Adj Rev Guidance Assumes No Contribution From Tochka, Rocketbank Projects; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: Commencement of Div Distribution Within This Timeframe Is Unlikely; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 42,125 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 15,527 shares. 25,000 are owned by C V Starr. 801,884 are held by M&T State Bank Corporation. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 20,800 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 17,842 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Ab has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has 1,186 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 6,631 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares to 27.26M shares, valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 60,000 shares to 247,500 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 335,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ERI).

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qiwi: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QIWI to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QIWI: Risk Of Price Falling To $5 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chief Executive Officer World Trip Nasdaq:QIWI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.