J Goldman & Company LP Decreased By $21.23 Million Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Position; BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (BKHRF) Shorts Increased By 126.74%

BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) had an increase of 126.74% in short interest. BKHRF’s SI was 587,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 126.74% from 259,200 shares previously. With 411,300 avg volume, 1 days are for BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BKHRF)’s short sellers to cover BKHRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0081 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 99.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.25M shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 11,214 shares with $193,000 value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 361,585 shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 40,461 shares to 73,386 valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 69,726 shares and now owns 76,226 shares. Zillow Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.71M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blackham Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $29.56 million. It holds interest in the Matilda Gold project and wet commissioning the Wiluna Gold Plant located in Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

