J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Its Holding in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $4.58 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 114,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 314,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Qiwi Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 387,248 shares traded or 32.52% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 10% TO 0% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SAYS STARTING FROM 3Q’17 NO PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS; 20/04/2018 – QIWI. The End Of Financial Fraud Era Or Russian-Style Fintech; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: Commencement of Div Distribution Within This Timeframe Is Unlikely; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q Rev $112M; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MLN ($71.6 MLN)

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 68,643 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 31,244 shares to 384,925 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 18,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Put).

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qiwi Is Overvalued And Risky – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qiwi Faces Sanctions Risk For Operations In Crimea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiwi: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QIWI Appoints Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:QIWI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.