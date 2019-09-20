J Goldman & Company LP Lifted Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $3.47 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Trimmed Position by $905,016

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 54,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 196,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78M, up from 142,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 78,138 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 10,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 42,616 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 53,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.06. About 3.28M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Put) by 29,700 shares to 22,300 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 123,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,256 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt has 650 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 8,693 shares. Moreover, First Long Island Investors Lc has 1.78% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Street owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 2.57M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 128,276 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 800 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd holds 8,000 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 28,126 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 130,423 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae has invested 3.68% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Mercantile Trust Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 530 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Price T Rowe Md holds 144,043 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Reik Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 1.66% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Staley Advisers holds 0.08% or 10,079 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,395 shares. 49,910 were accumulated by Arrow Fin. Andra Ap has 83,600 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,813 shares. Liberty Cap reported 5,962 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital reported 11,884 shares. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 298,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Conestoga has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,614 are owned by Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd. Credit Agricole S A reported 5,972 shares. 69,040 were reported by Papp L Roy & Assoc. Benin Management accumulated 17,914 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.