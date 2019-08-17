J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Holding in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) by $1.60 Million; As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stock Value Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Position by $1.27 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 46,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 93,803 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 46,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 1.00 million shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 114,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 314,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Qiwi Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 381,660 shares traded or 27.69% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: Commencement of Div Distribution Within This Timeframe Is Unlikely; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 27/04/2018 – SERGEY SOLONIN REPORTS 20.12 PCT STAKE IN QIWI PLC AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 16/04/2018 – QIWI Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY 10% TO 0% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Macy’s Misses Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) by 91,456 shares to 475,146 shares, valued at $29.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 13,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,384 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (Put) (NYSE:WAGE).