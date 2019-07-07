J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $2.06 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lowered Holding

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,661 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 26,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,272 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 51,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 3.23 million shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS TEAMS URGENTLY WORKING TO GET SYSTEMS BACK ONLINE; 27/03/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) is Entering into a New Trucking Partnership and Changes Time for Annual Earnings Call; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United; 16/03/2018 – United said chartering a private jet was the fastest way to reunite Irgo with his owners; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Chicago Aviation security officer fired over passenger dragging sues city, United Airlines; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 125,126 shares to 345,513 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 701,911 shares to 448,089 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neos Therapeutics Inc by 546,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

