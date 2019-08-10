J Goldman & Company LP Increases Stake in Therapeuticsmd (TXMD); As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Lifted by $3.30 Million Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 80,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.62M, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 343,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 17.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 9.59 million shares traded or 157.66% up from the average. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD SAYS NO FILING REVIEW ISSUES IDENTIFIED; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – JANE F. BARLOW APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves TherapeuticsMD’s hormone therapy; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 3.04M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com reported 0.39% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). 1.51 million were reported by Ameriprise. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0.02% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 27,800 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct has 83,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). 18,656 were accumulated by Gagnon Securities Ltd Com. Principal Group holds 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 54,729 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 15.41M shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 1.98M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 6,720 shares. Rice Hall James And owns 531,864 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Whittier has 92 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 135,657 shares.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1% – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TherapeuticsMD: The Most Undervalued Drug/Device/Biotech Commercial Manufacturer In A Generation – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Are Betting Against These 2 Biotech Stocks – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS) by 106,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,500 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28,359 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $196.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).