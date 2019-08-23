J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Position by $6.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered by $9.71 Million Its Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 69,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 278,015 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, down from 347,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 375,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 717,593 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 342,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.01 lastly. It is down 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees FY18 CASM Ex-Fuel Down 1%-Up 1; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS AGAIN IN FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WITH START DATE SET FOR NEW GRAND CAYMAN SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Travel Products Unit Includes JetBlue Vacations, Travel Insurance, Cruises and Car Rentals; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE FEB. CAPACITY ROSE 6.8% :JBLU US; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES ONGOING STRENGTH IN DEMAND, CLOSE-IN PRICING; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY INCREASED 6.8 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – JetBlue Swaps Trays for Carts to Speed Inflight Snacks, Drinks

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.