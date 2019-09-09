J Goldman & Company LP Holding in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $771,400

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (Call) (QIWI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 114,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 314,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Qiwi Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 397,617 shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI; 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Refrained From Paying Dividends Starting in 3Q 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 20/04/2018 – QIWI. The End Of Financial Fraud Era Or Russian-Style Fintech; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ EPS 17.62 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 41% TO RUB 4,099 MLN ($71.6 MLN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.21 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 11.91M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

More notable recent Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qiwi Faces Sanctions Risk For Operations In Crimea – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qiwi leads financial gainers, Banco Macro and Grupo Supervielle among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. QIWI’s profit will be $20.07M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Qiwi plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $319.85M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

