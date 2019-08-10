J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Its Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $1.96 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Its Holding by $42.00 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 61,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 240,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 178,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 11.42 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8888.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 399,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 404,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 123,865 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $73.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,617 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,994 are owned by Atria Invs Lc. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Street Corporation holds 10.29M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,363 shares. Essex Mgmt Llc owns 4,673 shares. Van Den Berg Management I reported 1.74% stake. Hrt Limited Liability invested in 7,866 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 42,994 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.77 million shares. 6 were reported by Bartlett Company Limited Liability. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 224,415 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

