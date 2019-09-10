J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Penney J C (JCP) Holding; As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 14,956 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 169.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 13.49% or $0.1144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9626. About 9.67M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 22/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: JC Penney’s Ellison Bolts for Lowes; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison Has Notified the Company of His Decision to Resign; 16/04/2018 – JCP Issues Statement Regarding Crius Energy Trust’s Entrenching Behavior; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS – ACQUIRES JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Investment Limited Buys 1.2% Position in J.C. Penney; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 Classes of GSMS 2013-GC13; 18/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Aims to Trim Growing Inventory at Comparable Stores; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Believe There Is Heightened Uncertainty Around JCP Strategy and Path Forward Under New Leadership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 1.06M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc owns 1.74M shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Hldgs, West Virginia-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Optimum stated it has 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 27,238 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 9,379 shares. Raymond James Advsr reported 45,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 73,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0% or 108,489 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 96,352 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 1.75 million shares.