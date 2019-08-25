J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Holding by $11.82 Million as Stock Rose; As Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Cut Holding by $1.55 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 80.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 60,600 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Avalon Advisors Limited has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vestor Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 988 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 4.93M shares. Camarda Fin Lc stated it has 1,419 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 55,539 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 156,860 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 4.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 21,503 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne invested in 4.19% or 105,669 shares. 414,168 were reported by Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communication L L C. Roundview Ltd holds 1.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,476 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantum Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,583 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 305,170 shares to 580,170 shares, valued at $35.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 732,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

