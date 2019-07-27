J Goldman & Company LP Raised Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding by $9.72 Million as Valuation Declined; As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Rose, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Decreased Its Position by $3.94 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 178.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 335,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 522,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 187,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 1.13 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $478.17. About 417,349 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS TECHNOLOGICAL DOMINANCE IS LIKELY TO BE AT CENTER OF NEW ERA OF INTENSIFYING COMPETITION BETWEEN U.S. & CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Company NA Buys Into Avaya Holdings; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WITHIN THE U.S., PREFER HIGH-MARGIN SECTORS WITH STRONG CASH FLOWS, SUCH AS TECHNOLOGY, OVER LOW-GROWTH DEFENSIVES; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES $335 MLN OF SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Change in Investment Management Fee; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video)

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 516,500 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polarityte Inc (Call) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Urban Outfitters Is Headed for an All-Time High – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target takes a victory lap around mall sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Remains Mixed On Urban Outfitters – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Beware This Retailer, According to Technical Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc owns 6.05 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 8,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 13,158 shares. 387,567 were reported by Principal Financial Gp Incorporated. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com holds 189,271 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 528,099 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 26,900 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 22,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,400 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 58,453 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 30,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 1,037 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 36 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 202,833 shares. Smith Moore And Comm holds 615 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 1.12% or 83,627 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 5,320 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Com holds 6,451 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corp accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 26,938 shares stake. Mengis Cap Management Inc invested 0.18% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Granite Investment Prns Llc has 0.54% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,947 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Becker Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 13,819 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock (BLK) Real Assets Announces Sale of Stake in CWS Wind Project to Greenbacker – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 5,513 shares to 437,393 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).