J Goldman & Company LP Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Valuation Rose; As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Share Price Declined, Highline Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $4.68 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 1.22 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 557.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 732,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 864,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.98 million, up from 131,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

