J Goldman & Company LP Raised Its Position in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) by $6.00 Million as Shares Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Tcw Group Upped Position

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 375,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 717,593 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74M, up from 342,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.77M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 15/05/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the Wolfe Research Transports Conference; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE WITH EXPANDED SERVICE IN HAVANA AND MEXICO CITY; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS YEAR OVER YEAR CASM EX-FUEL TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 1.0% AND POSITIVE 1.0%

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 87,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 308,661 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.10 million, up from 220,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 1.23 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BNBuilders Turns to Autodesk to Manage Complex Construction Projects Throughout the Building Lifecycle – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,559 shares to 443,699 shares, valued at $107.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 404,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,039 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,326 are held by Tru Company Of Vermont. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 427,529 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.92% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Capital Ww holds 0.32% or 8.41M shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.07% or 5,950 shares. Eastern Retail Bank accumulated 0.02% or 2,087 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc invested 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 294,909 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 16,232 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.5% or 1.35M shares. Patten Gp accumulated 0.11% or 1,574 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,100 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 2.77 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Company has 5,353 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 36,548 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 16,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Atria Invs Lc holds 12,971 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest owns 2,035 shares. Grp Incorporated reported 611,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 33,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 109,223 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 524,521 shares. Citigroup holds 257,127 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.4% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 126,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Raymond James And invested in 0% or 39,083 shares.