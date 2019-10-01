J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $492,180

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 90,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 190,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 4.38 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 205,240 shares to 69,760 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Housing Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 9,124 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Virtu Limited Liability owns 78,317 shares. Stephens Ar has 128,363 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 832 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 28.39 million shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,273 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 2.97 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 3.69 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 182,584 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 631,096 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 13,302 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.20 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.