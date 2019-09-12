J Goldman & Company LP Has Boosted Churchill Downs (Put) (CHDN) Holding By $1.55 Million; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Has 1.31 Sentiment

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (Put) (CHDN) stake by 207.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 13,500 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (Put) (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 20,000 shares with $2.30M value, up from 6,500 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc (Put) now has $4.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 174,353 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE

Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 72 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 55 reduced and sold holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 45.23 million shares, down from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Acceleron Pharma Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 23.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 187,046 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status to Acceleron’s PAH Candidate – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acceleron’s Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Asset Receives Orphan Drug Designation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN’s Lung Cancer Candidate, ALXN’s Deal With Eidos in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for 188,602 shares. Artal Group S.A. owns 1.50 million shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qvt Financial Lp has 1.66% invested in the company for 190,977 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management Inc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.38 million shares.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Applies to Bring New Latonia Racing & Gaming, a $200 Million Thoroughbred Racing Facility, to Northern Kentucky – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 6,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com reported 62,646 shares stake. 99 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Serv. Brinker owns 13,161 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. reported 90,896 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0% or 225 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.04% or 750 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com, a New York-based fund reported 18 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 427,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Gru Lc stated it has 0.06% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 4,546 shares.

