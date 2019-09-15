J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by $7.13 Million; A T & T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Eastern Bank Boosted by $703,032 Its Position

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 21,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 533,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.86M, up from 511,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 396.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 396,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 496,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 254,305 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests accumulated 1.33 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has 6,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 1.62% or 448,046 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,096 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btc Cap Mngmt holds 143,666 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated has 1.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.99 million shares. Mount Vernon Md has 1.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 47,257 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sunbelt has 1.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 841,983 shares. Orca Investment Lc holds 0.49% or 13,178 shares. 21,685 are owned by Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.29% or 33,886 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,033 shares to 204,004 shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,871 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Llc reported 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 14,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 127,329 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Management holds 0.01% or 23,264 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). 13,640 were accumulated by Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 2.70M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 21,032 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 45,850 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 22,930 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 760,839 shares. 107,027 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 4,947 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

