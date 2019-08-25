J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose; First National Trust Co Boosted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $735,216 as Stock Price Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 383,872 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.97 million, down from 396,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $186.15. About 62,524 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 15,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 43,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 28,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 2.80M shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “J & J Snack Foods Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Food & Beverage Stocks That Posted Great Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

