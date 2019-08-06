J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Upped Its Stake by $300,200; Excalibur Management Has Lifted Verizon (VZ) Holding by $300,015; Shares Declined

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $182.07. About 84,288 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 2.22 million shares. 13,339 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc. Swarthmore Gru Incorporated holds 2.54% or 10,000 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Lc stated it has 155,436 shares. Burt Wealth invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 163,342 are owned by Asset. 3,658 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 769,270 shares. Regent Llc owns 73,139 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested in 0.3% or 1.13M shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 126,527 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13.58 million shares. Scott Selber holds 33,959 shares. Trustmark Bank Department holds 0.5% or 83,216 shares in its portfolio.

