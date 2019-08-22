J & J Snack Foods Com (JJSF) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Position by $10.36 Million; Cognex (CGNX) Stock Value Declined While Joho Capital Cut Holding

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 480,527 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com (JJSF) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 65,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The hedge fund held 385,668 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.26M, down from 451,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.35. About 101,395 shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 26,111 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Voloridge Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Waddell & Reed Inc holds 220,504 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.67% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 241,540 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Td Asset Management invested in 20,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 0.02% or 7,733 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Oppenheimer Asset reported 609 shares.

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J Snack Foods Stays Afloat Amid Mounting Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “J & J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Beats on Earnings & Revenues in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on November 10, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Savor in the Sweet Moments with California Churros® NEW Authentic Loop Churros! – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 477,549 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $29.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp Com (NYSE:MDP) by 53,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 81,008 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 0.3% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 306,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,793 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 2,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cap Mgmt reported 1.62 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 45,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corp owns 161,220 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 19,293 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nordea Management holds 0.05% or 439,630 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 243,746 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).