J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to pay $0.26 on Aug 16, 2019; Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) is expected to pay $0.26 on Aug 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc’s current price of $103.74 translates into 0.25% yield. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $103.74. About 2.52M shares traded or 97.57% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.38’s average target is 12.63% above currents $132.63 stock price. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 1. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UHS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Monday, March 4. UBS has “Buy” rating and $161 target. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. See Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $136 New Target: $130 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $152 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $146 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $147 Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $156 New Target: $161 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $144 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140 New Target: $160 Maintain

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K Acadia Healthcare Compan For: Jun 26 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. The companyÂ’s hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 489,917 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 469,757 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Ohio-based Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.25% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,467 shares. 605,044 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Quantres Asset Management Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation accumulated 74,470 shares. Capital Fund Management accumulated 9,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsr accumulated 3,010 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 13,423 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% or 25,900 shares in its portfolio.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “J.B. Hunt Transport Earnings: JBHT Stock Soars as Profit Tops Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “J.B. Hunt Maintains Top-Line Growth in a Challenging Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JB Hunt (JBHT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can High Operating Costs Hit J.B. Hunt’s (JBHT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 5,206 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont accumulated 23 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 11,504 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 29,179 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 13,000 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc has 10,175 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 4,635 shares. 75,742 were reported by Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Axa stated it has 17,843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Ltd reported 6,139 shares stake. Td Asset stated it has 642,438 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity. $314,747 worth of stock was sold by MEE DAVID G on Monday, February 11.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.