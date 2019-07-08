J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Both J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) are Trucking companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 98 1.13 N/A 4.61 20.72 YRC Worldwide Inc. 6 0.03 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and YRC Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and YRC Worldwide Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 10% YRC Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 4.3% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. YRC Worldwide Inc. on the other hand, has 4.74 beta which makes it 374.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and YRC Worldwide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a 24.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $113.17. On the other hand, YRC Worldwide Inc.’s potential upside is 32.28% and its consensus target price is $5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that YRC Worldwide Inc. seems more appealing than J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and YRC Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 67% respectively. 2.8% are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, YRC Worldwide Inc. has 6.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0.27% -9.44% -13.98% -10.48% -22.8% 2.69% YRC Worldwide Inc. -5.56% -27.95% -25.27% -8.65% -48.78% 72.7%

For the past year J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. was less bullish than YRC Worldwide Inc.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors YRC Worldwide Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 84,594 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet comprising 73,746 units; and manages a fleet of 4,581 company-owned tractors, 695 independent contractor trucks, and 5,398 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 6,976 company-owned trucks, 410 customer-owned trucks, and 15 independent contractor trucks, as well as 16,139 owned pieces of trailing equipment, and 6,549 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also offers single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 42 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment provides full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,376 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.