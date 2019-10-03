J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 108 2.14 84.47M 4.47 22.89 Landstar System Inc. 111 9.86 39.17M 5.86 18.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Landstar System Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 78,010,712.97% 23.3% 9.9% Landstar System Inc. 35,336,039.69% 36.5% 18.8%

Risk & Volatility

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Landstar System Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Landstar System Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a 2.51% upside potential and an average target price of $109.8. On the other hand, Landstar System Inc.’s potential downside is -0.09% and its average target price is $108.5. The data provided earlier shows that J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. appears more favorable than Landstar System Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Landstar System Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 0% respectively. 1.3% are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Landstar System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. -0.37% 12.2% 11.5% -4.31% -13.11% 10.03% Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31%

For the past year J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. was less bullish than Landstar System Inc.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 84,594 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet comprising 73,746 units; and manages a fleet of 4,581 company-owned tractors, 695 independent contractor trucks, and 5,398 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 6,976 company-owned trucks, 410 customer-owned trucks, and 15 independent contractor trucks, as well as 16,139 owned pieces of trailing equipment, and 6,549 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also offers single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 42 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment provides full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,376 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.