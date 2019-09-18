J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Contrasting side by side

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), both competing one another are Trucking companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 98 1.38 N/A 4.47 22.89 Werner Enterprises Inc. 32 0.94 N/A 2.47 13.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. Werner Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 9.9% Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Werner Enterprises Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $113.17, and a -1.28% downside potential. Meanwhile, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.33, while its potential upside is 20.32%. The results provided earlier shows that Werner Enterprises Inc. appears more favorable than J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 68.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.5% of Werner Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. -0.37% 12.2% 11.5% -4.31% -13.11% 10.03% Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1%

For the past year J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has weaker performance than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. beats Werner Enterprises Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 84,594 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet comprising 73,746 units; and manages a fleet of 4,581 company-owned tractors, 695 independent contractor trucks, and 5,398 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 6,976 company-owned trucks, 410 customer-owned trucks, and 15 independent contractor trucks, as well as 16,139 owned pieces of trailing equipment, and 6,549 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also offers single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 42 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment provides full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,376 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.