J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Analysts See $1.39 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen has $12 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 117.09% above currents $2.34 stock price. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3.5 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies downgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $2.5 target. Guggenheim maintained ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Friday, March 1. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $4 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rating on Friday, March 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $12 target. See ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $3.5 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.39 EPS on July, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.46% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. JBHT’s profit would be $151.14M giving it 16.41 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s analysts see 27.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 773,991 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $9.92 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

Among 5 analysts covering JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. JB Hunt Transport has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 24.04% above currents $91.24 stock price. JB Hunt Transport had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target in Monday, January 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $314,747 activity. MEE DAVID G sold $314,747 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Downgrades J.B. Hunt, Projects Cyclical Downturn In Transportation Market – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Outlook Lowered For Truckload And Intermodal Companies Heading Into Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J.B. Hunt Declines 32% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant L P stated it has 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Capital Rech Investors holds 6.97 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 12,410 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 211,832 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.07% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 187,877 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 37,146 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James reported 16,146 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.64% or 54,025 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.24% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 108 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,859 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 17,598 shares.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ImmunoGen reboots operations after mirvetuximab soravtansine flop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is ImmunoGen (IMGN) Down 26% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ImmunoGen To Focus Operations On Mivetuximab Soravtansine Development – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Bioservices and ImmunoGen among healthcare gainers; Hutchison China MediTech and Verastem among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16,014 activity. Gregory Richard J. had sold 3,038 shares worth $16,014.

The stock increased 7.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 4.11M shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 14/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting Highlighting Continued Innovation in ADCs; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in ImmunoGen; 16/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN – UPDATED DATA FROM CARBOPLATIN DOSE-ESCALATION COHORT DEMONSTRATE INCREASED RESPONSE RATE AND DURABLE BENEFIT WITH LONGER-TERM FOLLOW UP; 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN COMPLETES INTERIM ANALYSIS; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 05/04/2018 – Talman Consultants, LLC Announces Katherine Latham as Panelist at Women STEM Entrepreneurs Breakfast; 21/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC IMGN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $12; 06/04/2018 – MAPLE LEAF FOODS – KATHERINE LEMON, JONATHAN MCCAIN NOMINATED TO JOIN BOARD, INCREASING BOARD SIZE TO 11 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN: SEES TOP-LINE FORWARD I PHASE 3 RESULTS IN 1H2019

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $349.90 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.