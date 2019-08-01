J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $834,765 as Stock Price Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Position in Carnival (CCL) by $476,550

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 9,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 80,301 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 70,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 238,723 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 8,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 75,742 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 67,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J.B. Hunt Transport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.65. About 19,541 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,430 shares to 51,365 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,121 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 181,511 shares to 470,544 shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30M shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

